On this episode of his podcast, Brad Inman talks to Lake Tahoe agent Amie Quirarte about how the pandemic is affecting the mindset of buyers and sellers in a luxury second-home market.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Lake Tahoe agent Amie Quirarte. Tahoe is a second-home market, which means owning a home in Tahoe is considered a luxury. Quirarte is sees a big divide between potential buyers and sellers: The former sees an opportunity to pick up prime real estate at potentially fire-sale prices, and while the latter seem to be waiting out the market.

