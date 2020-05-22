Zillow’s chief industry development officer talks to Brad Inman on his podcast about the changing value propositions for brokerages in the post-pandemic world.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Errol Samuelson, Chief Industry Development Officer at Zillow. There are powerful indie brokers who will be just fine for the same reason that some of the bigger franchises may suffer: company culture must remain intact, he tells Brad. Samuelson does see challenges for the brokerage value proposition given that many old ways of work, like deskspace at a fancy office, may not have the value it did pre-pandemic.

