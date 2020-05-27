A true real estate pro offers a checklist on Brad Inman’s podcast for brokers, owners and Realtors to re-engage their clients, customers and most importantly, agents.

Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Washington, D.C. agent and author Candy Miles-Crocker. This true real estate professional offers a checklist for brokers, owners, agents and Realtors to better re-engage their clients, customers and most importantly, agents themselves. 

