The suburban property, which has one wall that measures just three feet wide, is currently on the market for $269.900.

Deerfield, Illinois’ “architectural pie in the face,” as once dubbed by the locals, could be one lucky homebuyer’s for $269,900.

The listing for the uniquely shaped home at 970 Chestnut Street has been on realtor.com for 11 days, and has gained substantial attention from homebuyers so far, earning its place as the most popular listing on the national real estate portal’s website for the week ending on June 19.

The pie-shaped home was constructed in 2003 by developer Greg Weissman of Advantage Properties. Because of the property’s 0.09-acre oblong lot, one wall of the home was restricted to a width of a mere three feet.

The main level features an open floor plan | realtor.com A view looking toward the home's most narrow wall | realtor.com The master bedroom | realtor.com The master bathroom | realtor.com The home's second bedroom is located in the finished basement | realtor.com The property's brick walkway can hold six vehicles | realtor.com

The two-bedroom tw0-and-a-half-bathroom property is “larger than appears,” the listing boasts, with 1,600 square feet of space, which includes a finished basement where one of the bedrooms is located.

Some of the home’s more notable features include an open floor plan on the main level, hardwood floors, a recently updated roof, an outdoor shed and a brick walkway that can hold six cars.

Today, the home is accepted for its uniqueness, and listing agent Alan Berlow of Coldwell Banker pointed out to the Chicago Tribune that it “is different than any other house that’s built in Deerfield.”

However, when it was first constructed, the town’s mayor and trustees at the time had to field several complaints from community members about the property’s unusual construction, according to the Tribune.

The current owners originally purchased the house in 2007 for $284,000. It was first listed in 2019 for $339,000 with subsequent price reductions, and a period spent off-market until it was re-listed in January for $299,900.

