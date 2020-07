In the above session from Connect Now, Lee Dickson of Offrs.com demonstrates how the Offrs platform can work to provide you with more than 70% of the listings that will take place in your market in the next 12 months, including:

How Offrs predicts who will sell in your area

Three strategies you can deploy in winning listings

How their Smart Apps suite will help you round out your prospecting and marketing tactics

Learn more about Offrs and Smart Apps at Offrs.com.