Across the U.S. and Canada, agents keep asking us: how can I best succeed in a low-inventory market? With listings at a premium, and uncertainty still lurking, new skillsets will be required to prosper this summer and fall.

Enter this Tuesday’s Connect Now, the first in our one-day event series, this one laser-focused on Your Market.

The day begins with an interactive General Session kicked off by our founder, Brad Inman. Full of fresh insights and new business ideas from real estate industry leaders like Opendoor CEO Eric Wu, eXp founder Glenn Sanford and top agents, the General Session is followed by half a day of regional market breakouts focused on your market. You’ll find a regional breakout that’s relevant to you no matter where in the U.S. or Canada you live.

The entire day revolves around solving your problems, with specific sessions geared to five regional markets across the United States as well as Canada. In each region, we’ll look at the particular challenge of winning listings in a tight market, as well as how to manage relationships in each of our new normals.

Plus, as always at an Inman event, you’ll find plenty of new technologies to explore, and immersive before- and after-hours networking experiences with your peers.

So take this Tuesday for your personal development and learning, and join us — you deserve it. And we’ve priced this event to make sure you can be there. It’s only $49 for Inman Select members.

So reserve your spot now and join us this Tuesday. We look forward to seeing you there.

Thank you to our sponsors: BoomTown and Lucidpress.