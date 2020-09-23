In this exclusive video interview, Realogy’s Ryan Schneider explains how digital real estate experiences are becoming more common — and why that matters to agents.

Realogy chief executive officer Ryan Schneider said during Inman’s monthly Connect Now conference on Sept. 15 that even as a significant amount of the homebuying experience moves online during the pandemic, there is likely always going to be an in-person component to real estate.

And, he also argued, the now-busy market doesn’t appear to represent a bubble or a fleeting trend.

Schneider made the comments during an interview with Inman founder Brad Inman at Inman Connect Now titled “The Great Shifts of 2020.” And few shifts this year have been as significant as the move of real estate online — which Schneider envisions being permanent at least to some degree.

“We don’t think the world is going back,” he said while discussing the growing popularity of things like virtual tours and online transactions.

