A Redfin listing in Louisville captured the imaginations of Twitter users as they tried to navigate a 3D walkthrough filled with twists, turns and surprises.

If you ever wondered what Pac-Mac felt like as he hurriedly tried escaping rainbow ghosts through an impossible maze, then this mindboggling Redfin 3D walkthrough of a Louisville church-turned-hideout-turned-home will be sure to fulfill your curiosity.

The listing went viral on Monday after freelance producer and video game enthusiast Pat Ashe created a thread of photos from 8800 Blue Lick Lane with the tweet, “My game of the year so far is the 3D walkthrough of this house.” Ashe’s tweet quickly amassed more than 6,700 retweets, 3,200 quote tweets, and 20,000 likes.

My game of the year so far is the 3D walkthrough of this house: https://t.co/bwRIKgWRDx — Pat Ashe (@patrickashe) October 26, 2020

Ashe and his followers shared their favorite surprises from the 3D walkthrough, which include wall-to-wall boxes of old recordings of Girls Gone Wild and vaguely labeled “nature DVDs” alongside hoards of Monster energy drinks, kids educational toys, a scattered assortment of ’90s video game cartridges and multiple bathrooms with bathroom stalls or two side-by-side toilets.

“I think this is actually maybe an office building? Maybe for pirating DVDs? Or something? A DVD pirate office,” Twitter user @BogdanVera said while sharing a photo of a home office jammed with DVD boxes.

“This is a totally normal amount of energy drinks to have in your kitchen right?” user @BelovedGhast replied with everyone’s favorite kitchen in the house (there are two), which features an array of Monster energy drinks in various flavors.

The 3,161 square-foot home has been on and off the market since January with multiple price changes and a three-month period when the home was delisted before being relisted in August. The home has served as a church, a daycare, and according to a 2014 WLKY report, a hideout for a band of robbers who stored their loot there during a four-year crime spree.

“Church, school, daycare, home business — this home has been it all,” wrote listing agent Lanay Hinkle. “This unique home is just what you are looking for. Two kitchens, private living space, and many more surprises. The pictures do not tell the full story.”

Inman called and emailed Hinkle for her thoughts on the now-famous listing, but she declined to talk. Hinkle also removed the 3D walkthrough from the listing.

While most of Ashe’s followers ogled at the screenshots and created scavenger hunts, a few people began searching for the home’s owner as they were concerned for their health and safety.

“This is the room where it got a bit dark for me,” user @undropped9 wrote. “The huge bottle of painkillers, the box filled with pill bottles and the daily pill organizer. Someone seems to be a bit too unwell to be working in a place like that.”

Ashe eventually found a Waxy.com interview with Troy Curtis, the owner and man who was given a seven-year probation term for allegedly hoarding and selling stolen goods, as explained in WLKY’s 2014 report. Curtis told Waxy he didn’t know the items were stolen, and everything in the house is for his resale business on eBay.

“Troy Curtis is selling his unusual home for a good reason: he needs more space,” the Waxy report read. “He’s looking for a larger building that can handle his growing business and overflowing inventory.”

“Emptying out the house before selling simply wasn’t an option, since he needs the funds from the sale to buy the larger property,” the report added. “So, he let the realtor come in to shoot the virtual tour in its current packed state.”

“The 3D photographer told Curtis that it typically takes him 30-40 minutes to shoot a house of that size, but going up and down every aisle, it took over three hours to capture it all.”

Fans of 8800 Blue Lick lane were happy to find the explanation behind the enormous hoard, with Twitter user @glimbrick tweeting, “This is all I wanted.”

