Brad Inman spent a lot of this summer and early fall criss-crossing the country on an epic road trip. He’s going to tell us what he learned November 12 at the next Connect Now. Don’t miss it.
Themed “What We’re Thankful For,” the day will be a combination of informal conversation, masterminds, workshops, and expert-led discussions, with speakers from Redfin, Coldwell Banker, RE/MAX, Flyhomes, True Houston, Triplemint and more.
Here are some of the key issues we’ll cover:
- How to overcome objections and outsmart the competition to close any deal.
- How to improve your email, social media, website or marketing strategy.
- How should you be reflecting on your work and impact on communities in 2021 and beyond.
- What does success look like for you, and what does it take to get there.
- How can you use referral partnerships to your advantage, and how to determine which ones are best for your business.
- What NAR’s proposed changes to the Code of Ethics means for you and the real estate community as a whole.
Let’s take a look at the agenda more in-depth:
10AM ET: Celebrating What We’re Thankful For
Here at Inman, we are thankful for all of you. Join Inman’s global head of community, Laura Monroe, for morning conversation, networking and insider tips to start your day at November’s installment of Inman Connect Now.
10:30AM ET: How to Build Community and Become a Neighborhood Expert
How should you be reflecting on your work and impact on communities in 2021 and beyond? Hear from top agents and brokers who are making big changes in their local neighborhoods.
Speakers include:
- Joe Rand, BPP
- Nicole Lopez, True Houston Real Estate
- Eric Baucom, Coastlands Group Real Estate
- Janet Baucom, Coastlands Group Real Estate
11AM ET: Gratitude, Grace and Guts
Tales from the Brad Inman‘s recent cross-country roadtrip.
11:15AM ET: How to Take Your Business to The Next Level
What does success look like for you, and what does it take to get there? Join top producers as they share their strategies and techniques for growing their business and staying on top.
Speakers include:
- Dawn McKenna, Coldwell Banker Realty
- Katie Kossev, Compass
11:40AM ET: Should Agents Use Referral Partners To Turn Leads Into Business?
With new models and partners emerging in the industry, learn how agents can use referral partnerships to their advantage and how to determine which ones are best for your business.
Speakers include:
- John Mazur, Homesnap
- Maggie Cross, Redfin
- Clelia Peters, Warburg Realty
12:05PM ET: NAR Code of Ethics Changes: What It Could Mean For You
NAR has proposed changes to the Code of Ethics, and the industry reaction has been significant. This panel of experts discuss what these changes mean for you and the real estate community as a whole.
- Jay Thompson, Jay.Life
- Katie Kossev, Compass
12:30PM ET:Appreciating Alternative Financing Models and Innovation
New models and financing options are giving consumers more opportunities than ever before. What’s next for integrated service models, and how can agents use them to their advantage?
Speakers include:
- Jarred Kessler, EasyKnock
- Tushar Garg, Flyhomes
- Clelia Peters, Warburg Realty
12:45pm ET: Lunch Dates & Debrief Discussions
Laura Monroe will lead a debrief of major takeaways from General Session and gear up for afternoon workshops. Get ready to turn your mic and camera on to network with friends old and new.
1:15PM ET: How to Close Any Deal: An Inman Workshop
An interactive, hands-on role playing session where we will discuss how to overcome objections and outsmart the competition.
Speakers include:
- Kendall Bonner, RE/MAX Capital Realty
- Jeff Lobb, SparkTank Media
2:15PM ET: Roundtable Discussions
Connect with peers around topics that matter to you most. We’ll do a deep dive around Video and Social Media Trends as well as How To Be an Inclusive Leader.
Speakers include:
- Tyler Whitman, Triplemint
3PM ET: Marketing and Branding: An Inman Workshop
Need answers on how to improve your email, social media, website or marketing strategy? Bring your questions and examples to this interactive session where we will dive into best practices and do’s and don’ts.
8PM ET: Virtual Friendsgiving & Cocktails
Join Inman’s first Virtual Friendsgiving for good times, good friends, and great conversation. We can’t wait to see you there.
