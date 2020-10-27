If there’s one thing that 2020 has taught us, professionally speaking, it’s that you have to keep doing the work.
For us, that means informing, inspiring, and connecting the real estate world every day, rain or shine. Right now, we’re at work on our November and December Connect Now events, as well as our big January Inman Connect. If you’ve been to any of our digital events this year, you know we are doing the work. Join us.
You can register for each event individually, or register for all 3 for the best price. These prices will go up.
Let’s take a deeper look at what’s to come:
November 12 Connect Now — What We’re Thankful For
At November’s Connect Now, you’ll hear from top agents and brokers who are doing good and doing well. Plus, we’ll have interactive workshops, including ‘How to Close Any Deal’ where you will learn to overcome objections and outsmart the competition. We’ll close out the day by coming together for a virtual Friendsgiving. Because you can never have enough networking or cranberries.
December 17 Connect Now — 2021 Trends and Newsmakers
Let’s envision 2021. What has changed? What remains the same? How can you position yourself for success? At December’s Connect Now, industry experts will share their views on emerging trends, and we’ll dig into the latest tech tools and tricks and how you can use them to your advantage.
January 26-28 — The Flagship Inman Connect
Our flagship event is back, and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever. We’ll be coming to you wherever you are, virtually. These 3 days will bring together the entire real estate ecosystem — agents, brokers, tech & data, indie brokers, teams, and more. We’ll look at the state of the industry now, what’s changing, and where to go from here. You’ll hear from the big name industry leaders that you’ve come to expect, plus top performing agents and brokers, innovators, marketing gurus, tech leaders and more to set you up for success now and in the future.
Replays
We know you’re busy, and we want to make sure you’re able to get the most out of each of these events. That’s why all Connect tickets include the event’s replays. Join live when you can. Watch and rewatch what you need in the replays.
