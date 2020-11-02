Top Realtor, Jackie Archer, Archer Real Estate Team affiliated with Atlanta Communities Real Estate Brokerage, Metro Atlanta and top leader, Mark Johnson, CEO of JP and Associates REALTORS® brokerage of Texas, came together at Inman’s Connect Now to share their five tips for success in 2021.

1. Own the basics and your craft

First things first: show up for your clients. “Do what you say you’re going to do,” said Archer. That means checking in with them, always being on time, but most importantly, show them you’re their partner. Then, own what you’re best at—or find what you want to be best known for—and grow on it.

“Be a sponge and be willing to learn,” she continued, having been an agent since the early ’90s. It’s time agents embrace change! Take new classes to expand your knowledge, get certified, and work with technology partners to make life easier and better for you and your clients.

2. Tap into personal connections

If someone isn’t planning to move, the odds are relatively high that they know someone who is. “60% of our sales come from friends, family, and our sphere of influence,” said Johnson. Start by going through the contact list on your phone, A to Z, and call up who you know. Reach out to say hello and let them know you’re there to help them and the people they know.

“All of my clients this year have been people I know or repeat business. Don’t be afraid to ask for the business within your network,” says Archer. “I call all my connectors—the people who know everyone—and I tell them, “Who do you know that I should know?” They always send me to exceptional clients.”

“We continue to move from the age of information to the age of recommendation,” Johnson added. “Social proof has never been more important!”.

3. Revisit your consumer experience

Johnson highlighted he’s helping agents get into the mobile mindset. Answer the critical questions: “How do clients learn more about you and get in touch with you? Is it easy for them?” Archer mentioned she’s revamping her entire website to make it simple for potential clients. Both have made great strides to accommodate their clients during the pandemic, such as virtual listing appointments and virtual touring. “In research with consumers, we found virtual tours were okay, but when we annotated them, it made the consumer perceive us as more trustworthy,” said Johnson. Archer says it all comes down to accommodating to the present moment with consumers.

4. Test new marketing channels

“Successful agents have multiple lead sources. They diversify,” said Johnson. While Archer hasn’t been spending any of her hard-earned money on Zillow, she’s been exploring several different ways to market her business.

“YouTube has worked well for one of my agents,” Johnson shared. Agents have a lot to choose from: Facebook ads, Google ads, social media posts, email, even billboards, to name a few. “I want clients to feel like they see me everywhere,” agreed Archer. Ultimately, agents need to scale across multiple channels, not just one.

5. Partner with industry affiliates

Both Archer and Johnson shared that agents must start building partnerships with agent-friendly companies. Knock, for example, will become vital for agents in the new year, especially if they want to compete in the sea of iBuyers. “I have several clients who are going through the Knock Home Swap and love it,” said Archer. With Knock, she can help her clients buy their new home before selling with a competitive, non-contingent offer with ease.

At the core of this? Agents who combine real estate basics and technology creates a powerful solution iBuyers can’t compete against. “That’s why I’m not afraid,” Archer says.