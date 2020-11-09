Kala Laos is the Owner-Broker of JK Realty and is the youngest broker with 250 agents in the whole state of Arizona. She is an innovative and skilled public speaker. She likes to speak at large real estate conferences such as Inman Connect and AREAA.

Kimo Quance is CEO of Greater San Diego Homes with Keller Williams Realty. He knows his job is about more than real estate—he’s in the business of making dreams become reality. Kimo has been featured on HGTV’s House Hunters (3X), Tiny House Hunters, SD Luxury Listings on Fox 5, LifestylesSD, ESPN 1700, and Operation American Dream.

Both sat down with CINC CEO Alvaro Erize to share their experience and their insights on social media.

“Social media accelerates the trust-building process,” Laos began. “So you can literally build trust with thousands of people at scale. This is where the eyeballs are.”

“We want stuff that’s easily shareable that our agents can use every day,” Quance added. “With remarketing through Facebook with CINC, we get a ton of business and leads that way, that obviously we can convert into business.”

Social media doesn’t all have to be about business, Quance noted. “Have some fun with it and put yourself out there—and don’t critique yourself so much,” he advised.

Erize asked both guests for a first step as a broker or as an agent to get out there on social media.

Laos suggests you start by giving your engagement to others. “You need to comment on other people’s social media,” she said. “I look at it like a bank account with social media: you have to make deposits. You have to give value. You have to give goodwill. You can’t just go to the ATM and take out money if you haven’t put anything else in.”

I’m also really bullish on Reels with Instagram. It’s kind of like Instagram competing with TikTok. The cool thing about Instagram is that it’s prioritizing Reels. Last night I posted a Reel making broccoli cheddar soup. I had 2,000 views within hours. It’s an amazing way to get noticed.”

Quance also takes a structured approach to creating content with his team.

“This month, every single agent on our team has to do a video on a personal story about real estate. Before I got into real estate, I had a terrible experience buying my first house. I got to the closing table and owed way much more money than I thought. When you share that kind of information, people start to gravitate more towards you because you empathize with them and they understand that you understand where they’re coming from.”

Laos and Quance have very different social media personas and approaches to each platform. But they are identical in the belief that the key to social media success is to be yourself.

“At the end of the day, just be yourself on social media, and people will gravitate to you for it,” Quance said. Laos agreed.

“I have what I call the confidence/competence loop. At first, you’re not going to be competent or confident, but you have to start. And once you start, you’ll build confidence. And when you build confidence, you’ll build your competence. And before you know it, you’re just a natural.”

Listen to the entire interview for more tactical strategies and creative insights on social media from these generous and exciting professionals who make it look easy.