In the above session from Connect Now, Renee Funk (The Funk Collection, eXp Realty), Mark Johnson (JP & Associates Realtors) and Jackie Archer (Archer Home Team) discuss the best ways to stay ahead of the curve and grow your business other than paying for leads from competitors at Zillow and other services.

Included:

Alternative lead gen solutions agents are tapping into

Key takeaway ideas to spark your plans for the new year

New avenues for business growth

Learn more about Knock (this session’s sponsor) at www.knock.com.