When he began speaking to a crowd over 14,000 strong at the recent EXPCON event, Jason Gesing couldn’t help but think about the first conference just six years earlier. There were 75 people in attendance.

So much more than headcount has expanded over the years at eXp Realty. As President and now CEO, Gesing has been fortunate to have a front-row seat.

“First, I need to welcome everyone in Canada, Australia, the UK, South Africa, plus all of our leaders in Mexico, France, India, Portugal… we’re a much more mature organization,” he observed as he began his address. That maturity is manifest not just in the growth of the company but in a strategic emphasis on collaboration—a key part of the eXp’s core values which agents live every day. So much so that, in addition to being CFO, Jeff Whiteside also serves as Chief Collaboration Officer.

Looking back over 2020, Gesing observed, “Everybody’s physical needs this year have been different. Everybody’s emotional needs this year have been different. Agents have had to figure out whether their states will open or not.” But that hasn’t stopped the company from achieving new milestones in growth and identifying even more valuable ways to connect and communicate.

“I think if anything summed up the year for me, it’s that this is a company where you can be separate… you can be distanced… but still not be alone,” he said. “This is a company that is full of people who stand up for others. We were really built for this. We’re built for you to do well and survive and thrive in a variety of different economic conditions. We want everyone to find their tribe.”

Building the global eXp community is what gets Gesing and the executive team excited about starting each day. As they do that work, they are inspired by the personal experiences shared on eXp Life. “I love reading stories about what our agents have done or what their background is. Or even what they did on I ♡ eXp day for their community, whether it was raising money for people that were hungry or people that were displaced because of COVID.”

Gesing went on to talk about the importance of the employee Net Promoter Score (NPS), a tactical measurement of agent satisfaction. This number serves as the bellwether for eXp agents and staff, where all decisions, investments, and opportunities are made with their goals in mind.

“To see our employee NPS go up tells me that people aren’t operating in fear. That people know their voice is important and that they can come forward with ideas. To me, that is the most rewarding and exciting thing.

And we’ve really been able to deliver on the promise of agent ownership with consecutive quarters of profitability. We’re working together, keeping our eye on the ball, and moving things forward. I’m enormously proud of that. I think it speaks to who we are as a company, it speaks to our values, and how we feel about each other.”

eXp Realty has a track record of forging paths no one else has traveled. Founder, chairman, and CEO of eXp World Holdings Glenn Sanford, in fact, is well known for saying things like, “If it isn’t broken, let’s break it!” And as Gesing looks to the future, he sees more differentiation hand in hand with growth.

“I see more agent success, more production, more revenue share, and more opportunities to earn equity,” he told attendees. The company will continue its strategic global expansion, including the recent launch of eXp Commercial. And most transformative for the company is the acquisition of the leading real estate search technology company Showcase IDX.

“I’ve never been more excited about what it is that we’re doing for the industry, and what we’re doing for our agents.”

