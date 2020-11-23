In our interviews with agents across the country, two things are clear:

Most agents collect client reviews. Most agents have no idea what to do with them.

At RateMyAgent, we know that solid client reviews can be the building block of any agent’s business—if they are leveraged correctly.

In recent interviews with five of our “Undisruptables,” we asked how today’s savviest agents can use positive reviews to win over prospects and re-engage past clients.

No more job interviews: How reviews foster warmer introductions

Early in a professional career, it’s common to go on traditional job interviews where you answer questions about your strengths or weaknesses. Eventually, though, your experience begins to speak for itself. Job interviews become more about personality and fit… and less about hypotheticals (or your high school GPA).

The same is true for real estate agents, who can use client reviews and past experience to cement their reputation with a new prospect. Here’s how Anthony Malafronte of My Tampa Agent explains it:

“When we meet someone who has been referred by a past client, that first conversation becomes more of a discussion and less of a job interview. Likewise, if someone has read our reviews and liked what they have read, the conversations are easier and more focused on what we can do for them personally.”

Dwell Realty’s Shelley Zavitz agrees, saying that, “a review from a client shines a light on the reason I’m in business in the first place—which is to provide better, more personalized, more attentive, more fun service than anyone else in my market. What better way to have future clients know how I work than to learn it from the buyers and sellers who have experienced it firsthand.”

No lost contacts: How to re-engage your sphere through past reviews

Everyone seems to agree that capturing reviews can improve your chances of winning future clients. But can reviews also re-engage members of your sphere—especially past clients you’d like to work again?

Our Undisruptables agree that verified reviews from RateMyAgent tend to excite former clients and make them more likely to respond to a quick request from their former agent.

A verified review from RateMyAgent is unique because it:

Is tied to the transaction

Features a listing photo

Features basic property details and context

Bill Risser, RateMyAgent’s US General Manager, notes that “many agents lose touch with clients and then feel awkward reaching back out. RateMyAgent solves that dilemma and empowers agents to reconnect with customers by using the ‘Verify Existing Review’ feature in RMA.”

While it’s natural to be skeptical about a past contact’s likelihood to respond to such a request, Anthony Malafronte says his sphere has been excited about the review’s tie to their transaction data.

“The verified reviews—which are connected directly to a transaction, and show the picture of a real home that has been bought or sold—are a game-changer,” he says. “I’ve been surprised by how often past clients, who’ve written reviews on other platforms, are happy to verify their previous review using the RateMyAgent process. It’s an easy and effective way to get back in touch.”

Power up with verified reviews

Our Undisruptables agree: reviews have tremendous power when agents are savvy enough to capitalize on them.