In the above demo from Inman Connect, Jon Krabbe, Melissa Rodriguez and Brian Shorr of Agent Image treat you to a first look at the first ever fully Digital Listing Presentation™ and Digital Open House™ tool: ACCESS. Features include:

A fully digital open house and listing presentation tool

Brandable, customizability

Seamless integration with many existing digital real estate tools

Sign up here to be first in line to get access to ACCESS.