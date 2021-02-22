In today’s hyper-competitive, record-low inventory market, sellers are experiencing the luxury of having multiple buyers bid on their home. But how can you make sure your client is the winning buyer?

Agents who partner with Knock do just that. Here are three tried-and-true strategies Knock Certified Agents use to win the home their client wants:

1. Remove contingencies and help your client move fast

When there are several buyers to choose from, a seller will go with the sure thing. With the Knock Home Swap™, Knock will get your client fully-underwritten for a new mortgage based on their current equity before selling. They also get up to $200,000 in an interest-free bridge loan covering mortgage payments on the old house until it sells. Plus, the loan can be used for the down payment on their new home and funds to get the old house in top-selling condition.

This means your client can immediately start putting down competitive, non-contingent offers ASAP and close on their dream home prior to listing their current house for sale. It’s super convenient for your client and lands you the buy-side and sell-side of the deal.

If you’re going in there with a contingent buyer, you might as well just throw up your hands. [Knock] was a no-brainer. It’s non-contingent, it can quickly close, and we’re fully qualified.” – James Sharp (JP & Associates REALTORS®, Dallas-Fort Worth)

2. Make living through showings and repairs a thing of the past

The mechanics of facilitating and scheduling showings of a seller-occupied home is challenging on any day. Add in a global pandemic, and you’ve got a situation that’s about 10x trickier.

This could cause a potential client to feel like they need to sit tight in their current home and not put it on the market. In the end, though, this means you have one less buyer to work with and they potentially lose out on their dream home.

Knock Certified Agents solve this problem by getting their buyers happily and safely settled into their new home first—before they’ve needed to put their new one on the market. Offering this level of care and convenience during times like these might just be what turns a prospect into a client.

“You don’t have to deal with people in your home, while you’re still living there. That’s just absolutely wonderful.” – Derek Jacobsen (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties, Phoenix)

3. When it’s time to sell, sell for top dollar

While today’s market is likely already giving your client’s house a boost in value, making sure it’s in tip-top shape when you go to sell will take it to the next level.

When using the Knock Home Swap, Knock will cover up to $25,000 to get your client’s house market-ready. These preparations—a fresh coat of paint, new landscaping, professional carpet cleaning, you name it—can go a long way in helping your client score top dollar when selling. And remember: the Home Swap gets your client moved into their new home first, so all of these adjustments can happen after they’ve moved out.

“We’re able to alleviate another area that can be challenging for the customer. . . again, checking a box for a solution that helps us improve our service and helps get the buyer in their next home.” – Renee Funk (The Funk Collection, brokered by eXp Realty)

The Knock Home Swap offers a win-win solution. By helping them move fast and move confidently, the Home Swap can help your buyer win the day—which means you do, too! The Knock Home Swap is free for agents and will land you deals on both the buy and sell-side.

To hear more about what Knock Certified Agents love about the program, watch the video below and get access here.

Home Swap Stories – Agent Montage from Knock.com on Vimeo.