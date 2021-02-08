2020 was one of the most challenging years I’ve experienced, and as I look back on it, what I value the most is relationships. Without being in a relationship with our clients and prospects, how would we know that they’re exploring new ways to buy and sell, and emphasizing lifestyle over distance to the workplace?

As clients redefine the way they buy and sell and which amenities will satisfy their housing needs, they’re rethinking the concept and functionality of “home.” Home—now and in the future—serves as the office, school, fitness arena, social gathering, and recreation space. Helping consumers navigate a very tight inventory market, and all these factors will separate the door-openers from the value-added consultants.

At JP & Associates Realtors®, we are creating more value-added consultants through our relationship with Knock. With the Knock Home Swap™ program, our associates bring the certainty of buying a home first while selling the existing house.

Why Knock is a triple win:

Consumers benefit from Knock by not losing out on their new home in this competitive market. They also gain many conveniences by not having to live through repairs and showings. The bottom line is, they get the advantage of starting to live in their new home without waiting for their previous home to be sold.

Agents benefit from the Home Swap program as an additional tool they can deploy with their clients and prospects. By offering the ability to make non-contingent offers, clients get into their dream home right away with more convenience and less hassle.

The marketplace benefits as Knock pre-pays up to $25,000 to get the prior house ready for listing, so it’s market-ready for the new buyers.

With Knock, both agents and consumers experience a stress-free experience. In a sense, it’s the best of both worlds. Agents make the experience smoother by representing two sides of the transaction and offering non-contingent offers. The customer gets the new home they want while the old house is prepared to sell on the open market.

In addition to Knock, I’m spending time with our associates on additional steps to prepare for 2021. The biggest question I ask them is, “How are you planning to deepen and broaden your inner circle now and in 2021?”

We are going to enter into 2021 with about 50% less inventory than buyer demand! So, uncovering the “hidden” inventory will come from the people you know and are in conversation with more often. Remember that despite all the technology and this current hot market, buyers, sellers, and investors still value a trusting relationship with their real estate professionals more than ever.

Mark is the host of “Success Superstars,” a weekly show that highlights the blueprint of success for peak performers like you, the co-founder of CoRecruit, and the Chief Executive Officer of JP & Associates REALTORS® in Texas, a rapidly growing full-service transaction-based real estate brokerage. He has invested nearly 25 years in understanding the inner workings of high performing real estate agents, teams, managers, and leaders in major markets across the world. Mark has served as a business coach in progressive leadership capacities for the 5th largest US-based real estate brokerage firm, in sales and customer marketing leadership capacities for a major consumer goods company, and served a stint in the US Army. He earned his MBA from California State University and a Behavioral Change Certification from the National Association of Sports Medicine.