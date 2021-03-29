In the below sessions from Inman Connect, Sherry Chris of Realogy Expansion Brands is joined by top experts in real estate to explore the how COVID has affected the industry, the unanticipated opportunities it has created, and how brokerages can best support their agents through it all.

Learn more about Realogy here.

New Take on Real Estate Relationships

At the core, real estate is about relationships. This session highlights trends and insights from the industry report “Real Estate in the Time of COVID.” Leaders from Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate and ERA® Real Estate to discuss how relationships — on the broker side and the agent side — are evolving.

When Crisis Creates Opportunity

The COVID crisis has pushed real estate professionals out of their comfort zones as they navigate the way forward. This time has also provided an opportunity to challenge existing norms and evaluate new approaches. From video chat to square footage, brokers are rethinking and rebooting their businesses based on compelling lessons from the front lines of the pandemic.

The Age of the Agent

What does it take for agents to succeed in real estate? This panel explores how to set agents up for success, how agents and consumers adapt to new technologies together and why effective communication with agents is mandatory.