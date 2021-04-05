Absolutely an amazing day! You know these sessions are good when you get info that you can implement immediately!” That’s what Amber Salmon, a realtor at RE/MAX said after attending last month’s digital Connect Now event.

The next Connect Now is coming up on April 20 and it’s going to be one of the best yet. Spencer Rascoff, Chair & Co-founder of Pacaso, Supernova, and dot.LA, will sit down with Brad Inman to discuss the latest dealings in real estate, including SPACS, iBuying, and more. Plus speakers from Keller Williams, Compass, Windermere Abode, RE/MAX, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Fidelity, and many more will dig into some of today’s most timely topics, including:

  • How to kill it in a sellers market
  • What’s heating up in 2021?
  • Tactics for woking with low inventory
  • Disruption in financing — transaction facilitation, mortgage alternatives, and home equity access
  • How to navigate multiple offers
  • Launching a major marketing campaign during the pandemic

Plus the best networking in the industry and all the replays.

And the great news? There are still tickets available for you to join us.

What else are people saying about Inman digital events? Read on.

“I certainly felt a whole lot smarter at the end of the day! There were actionable takeaways from every session and I appreciated the opportunity to take a breath and grow!”
Lisa Curran Parenteau, eXp Realty

Relevant and out of the box ideas, for our changing industry!
Mary Young, Realtor,Douglas Elliman

Great lineup, great tips, great ideas. Definitely feel my business will go to another level.
John Giggy, Realtor, Business/Life Coach

This was my first Inman Connect and it exceeded my expectations and delivered on information wanted.”
Lisa O’Connell, Realtor, EXIT Landmark Realty

Inman Connect Now is a wonderful way to get insight into trends that are happening around the country, as well as catch up on news you may have missed. You can learn about some of the latest technologies to help Realtors, as well as which ones people enjoy working with the most. I also find it inspiring and uplifting, and I also enjoy the chances for networking.
Marie Fellenstein Hale, Realtor, Corcoran Pacific Properties

Worth the time and the price! Topics are current.
Denise L Jasinski, Broker Associate, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

EXCELLENT
Charlotte Bramlett, Coldwell Banker Realty

Inman Connect keeps me up to date on the retail world of real estate. They have done an excellent job with the virtual events. Inman is an outstanding resource and a tremendous value for real estate professionals.
Dev Horn, Vice President – Marketing, WeBuyHouses.com

I enjoy attending these events to stay connected and learn more about the real estate industry. Thank you and keep up the great work!
Peter Murray, Broker, Murray & Co. Real Estate

So many dynamic speakers covering everything relevant to real estate today. As a new realtor, the coaching on using social media platforms was a revelation and is going to help me move forward in my new business this year.
Noelle Dahm, Realtor, The Integrity Team at Keller Williams Paint Creek

“This was the first Inman Connect! There were so many great ideas from the panelists to apply in my daily business and/or add to our system. The timing of this event was perfect to get us motivated to stay jazzed for 2021!”
Julie Erickson , Owner, The Julie Erickson Team, RE/MAX Dynamic Properties

“Love the virtual format.”
Nancy Donahue Jones, HAWAII REALTORS





