Inman Connect June

June 15-17, 2021

A 3-day virtual event

Big tent, big speakers, specialty tracks, dedicated networking, masterminds, sleek tech. We’ve been building and refining our best-in-class digital event capabilities, and we’re not stopping now. SAVE THE DATE. Tickets coming soon!

Luxury Connect Las Vegas

October 25, 2021.

A 1-day in-person event

We’ll kick off Connect week in Las Vegas with our annual celebration and exploration of luxury real estate. Top producers, emerging trends, and the best networking in the business. SAVE THE DATE. Tickets coming soon!

Inman Connect Las Vegas

October 26-28, 2021

A 3-day in-person event

We’re back in Vegas for the best gathering of real estate’s best people. We moved off our summer slot to give us all a little breathing room, and we’re going to use the time to make this Connect an all-timer. Bright lights, big stars, new horizons. SAVE THE DATE. Tickets coming soon!

If you’re subscribed to receive Inman events updates, we’ll reach out as soon as tickets are live for the in-person events. Not signed up to receive emails? Get on the list here.