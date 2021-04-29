Like the real estate industry as a whole, Keller Williams has recently undergone huge shifts. Carl Liebert, the newly appointed CEO of KWx, sits down with Brad Inman at Inman Connect, June 15-17This is Carl’s first speaking appearance at Inman, and you can be there for it live!

With Carl as CEO and Gary Keller as executive chairman, what’s their new vision for Keller Williams? And what’s lurking behind the next turn? Brad knows how to ask all the tough questions to find out what you want and need to know. Register now to be there for it live.

The outstanding lineup for June’s event doesn’t stop there. You’ll also hear from:

  • RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos
  • Realogy CEO & President Ryan Schneider
  • Opendoor CEO & Co-founder Eric Wu
  • Knock CEO & Co-founder Sean Black
  • Pacaso CEO & Co-founder Austin Allison
  • The Agency CEO & Founder Mauricio Umansky
  • Corcoran Group SVP Franchise Marketing & Growth Stephanie Anton
  • Vanguard Properties Director, Strategic Alliances and Technology Nina Dosanjh
  • Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers VP & COO Craig McClelland
  • Brown and Brown Real Estate Broker/Owner Sabrina Brown

Plus hundreds more. Plus networking opportunities to strengthen and expand your network. Plus all of the replays to watch on-demand.

Prices go up Friday. Register to join us from wherever you are.

