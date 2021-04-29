The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.98 percent, up slightly from last week’s 2.97 percent, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

Mortgage rates held stead, increasing only slightly, but remained below 3 percent as the number of global COVID-19 cases rose. 

Freddie Mac released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey on Thursday, showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.98 percent, up slightly from last week’s 2.97 percent. This is down from last year, when the 30-year rate averaged 3.23 percent. 

mortgage rates

“In light of the rising COVID caseloads globally, U.S. Treasury yields stopped moving up a month ago and have remained within a narrow range as the market digests incoming economic data,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater said. “The good news is that with rates under 3 percent, refinancing continues to be attractive for many borrowers who financed before 2020. But, for eager buyers, especially first-time homebuyers, inventory continues to be extremely tight and competition for available homes to purchase remains high.”

The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.31 percent, up from last week when it averaged 2.29 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.77 percent.

The five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 2.64 percent, down from last week when it averaged 2.83 percent. A year ago at this time, the five-year ARM averaged 3.14 percent.

With mortgage rates at all time lows, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will introduce a new refinance program for low-income borrowers to lower their interest rates and monthly payments, creating a potential savings of $100 to $250 per month.

At its Federal Open Markets Committee meeting this week, the Federal Reserve restated its intent to keeping a lid on interest rates, saying the pandemic “continues to weigh on the economy, and risks to the economic outlook remain.”

Email Kelsey Ramirez

mortgages
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Real estate news and analysis that gives you the inside track. Subscribe to Inman Select for $1.SUBSCRIBE NOW×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription