Living an exceptional life means loving what you do and where you do it. These Coldwell Banker affiliated agents share exactly what that means to them:

Ricardo Rodriguez

Why do I love Coldwell Banker? They streamline the process for us. It’s made me more creative, it’s made me more efficient … and it’s allowed me to have more time to really dedicate to procuring more business. And so to me, it’s been a total game-changer. Coldwell Banker is an innovative company because it is a very agent-driven company. Coldwell Banker’s tools have been designed with the agent in mind. And so they become intuitive. Why do I love Coldwell Banker? What’s not to love?

Shannon Byerly

I love Coldwell Banker. The technology puts me ahead of my competition. I work with my clients during the day and Coldwell Banker is able to create all of my marketing materials at night. Coldwell Banker’s technology has allowed me to live an exceptional life.

Pat Quan

I love Coldwell Banker for a variety of reasons. They’re always looking at the cutting edge of how to get things done, and Prospect Square keeps me top of mind with my client base.

Allison Cayzer

Coldwell Banker is really behind their agents 100% with a goal to make me a more efficient agent.

Christopher Domangue

Technology is the main reason I’ve stayed with Coldwell Banker for the last 20 years. CBx and Moxi allow me to tailor my listing presentations to the individual seller because all sellers have different needs and all homes are different. And Listing Concierge has really made sure that we have consistency in everything that we do.