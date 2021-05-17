The MLS plays a critical role in residential real estate. It offers the widest selection of available homes with transparent pricing, which is the basis for an efficient marketplace. However, the underlying technology that supports the MLS today is outdated.

One of the most critical workflows in the entire real estate transaction is listing creation. This is often called “Add/Edit” and it is the aquifer from which market data originates after the Agents put it into the MLS. We are currently at a historic 40-year low supply in inventory, and now more than ever, Add/Edit needs some attention.

The old way to do this was to enter data into a listing form. That took hours because there can be as many as 800 or more fields, each of which has complex business logic behind it and rules validation for the local marketplace. No one really thinks about Add/Edit because it is a monotonous task—historically you only get a single Add/Edit option that comes with your monolithic MLS platform.

From frustrating to intuitive

Today, Remine changes that in a substantial way by providing MLSs with an alternative that unlocks new opportunities for the MLS, their Broker members, and their Agents.

Let us start with the Agents that have had to endure the pain and frustration of the old school Add/Edit entry forms. With Remine, they get an intuitive user interface, where much of the data entry is automated. Public record data is preloaded, and you can even pull from past listings saving you time.

There are also real-time pricing analytics to help keep you up to date in this ever-changing market. Remine leverages data insights to even help you localize and optimize your word choice.

In markets like FMLS (First Multiple Listing Service) that offer Remine Docs+ Transaction Management, you can go from a Listing Agreement straight into Listing creation, saving even more time. Best of all, you can invite your photographer and add unlimited, high-resolution media. So after you invest time and money on staging and getting the perfect shots, this Add/Edit will not only support it for you in your local MLS, but also carry that media integrity as it is published around the world.

In addition, Remine also offers complete mobile capabilities for the entire array of 800+ fields in a typical Add/Edit, so you can always have the controls of your listings while you are on the go.

Powerful options for brokers

Many Brokers are building their own proprietary technology for their businesses, but at some point, they all still need to enter listings into an MLS. Now they can plug-and-play directly from their back-office systems via an API, reducing admin tasks. Brokers who operate across multiple markets can also unlock multi-MLS submissions with a check of a box. And they get a Dashboard that will show their listings in real time.

MLSs need choice to best serve their markets’ growing needs, and Remine delivers on that. They also get better controls of their business rules, customizable fields, third-party integration for their other vendors.

MLSs hold the key to unlock new potential within their marketplace so that Brokers, Agents, Consumers, and Vendors who want to bring innovation, can all thrive together. The world’s most important asset class deserves a best-in-class marketplace.

