Having worked in Raleigh, North Carolina's real estate market for more than two decades, Gretchen Coley has made a career of sharing her knowledge and passion for her city. "We know every corner of Raleigh — and that insider knowledge translates into incredible opportunities for our clients." Treating every client like a luxury client is a core value for Coley and her team, The Coley Group, and brokerage, Compass North Carolina. "We don't just sell homes; we craft personalized real estate experiences for our clients and our team members," she said. "Our commitment to putting the client first is at the core of everything we do. We carry this through to our team members through world-class training and support, allowing them to grow their careers." Find out how this Raleigh broker leans on relationships and mentoring to differentiate her service and create genuine connections.

Broker Spotlight: Gretchen Coley

Name: Gretchen Coley

Title: Founding principal of Compass North Carolina and team lead of The Coley Group

Experience: 25 years

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Brokerage name: Compass Real Estate

Rankings:

No. 1 medium team in North Carolina (Real Trends 2022, 2023)

No. 1 medium team in Raleigh (Real Trends 2022, 2023)

No. 30 medium team in the U.S. (Real Trends 2023)

Team size: 21 licensed agents

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

The importance of relationships. Early in my career, I thought real estate was all about knowing the market and negotiating hard. Don’t get me wrong, those are key, but I quickly learned that relationships are the foundation of long-term success.

Networking and genuine connections are what sustain your career and help you grow faster than any single deal could.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

My top tip is to find a mentor or someone you can learn from. There’s so much to learn in real estate that you just don’t get from classes or textbooks. Having someone guide you, answer questions, and provide insights into the day-to-day workings of the industry is invaluable. Also, be patient — success takes time, consistency and persistence.

What makes a good leader?

A good leader lifts others up and leads by example. For me, leadership is about inspiring confidence in my team, empowering them to make decisions, and fostering a collaborative culture. It’s also about staying adaptable and being a visionary — seeing what’s next and ensuring the team is ready for it.

I strive to give my team the tools they need to thrive and create an environment where they feel supported every step of the way.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

I wish every agent knew how crucial it is to stay adaptable. Real estate is constantly evolving — markets shift, technology advances and buyer expectations change. The best agents are the ones who are always learning and adjusting their strategies to stay ahead of the game.

Don’t get stuck in old ways; embrace the new opportunities that come your way.

How did you choose your brokerage?

I chose to partner with Compass in 2021 because they had the most advanced technology that improved the buying and selling process and gave buyers and sellers all the tools they needed to be able to make great decisions and sound investments. For our team, I found that Compass gave us the support we needed to serve our clients and grow our business.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

I wish more people knew that real estate is about so much more than just buying and selling homes. It’s about being a trusted advisor, a problem solver, and sometimes even a therapist! You wear many hats as an agent, and while it can be demanding, it’s also incredibly rewarding. It’s a people business, first and foremost, and the relationships you build can last a lifetime.

