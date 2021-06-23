Inman Connect brought together nearly 8,000 real estate professionals from all over, all of whom are all driven to move their business — and the industry — forward. Among those helping to executive on this positive change and doing business better, three virtual exhibitors presented their products and services at the event.

Here is your chance to take another look at their unique business solutions and explore how they will help you work more efficiently and effectively in the future.

Simplifying Real Estate Investment Loans

Learn how Finance of America Commercial’s suite of programs can help you better serve your clients when it comes to specific borrowing needs.

Transforming the Real Estate Customer Journey Through Your Private OneStop Customer App

Learn how Moxtra’s OneStop app delivers high touch, personalized, just in time assistance to your customers while you build a digital channel to build brand value, grow your business, and increase revenue.

Becoming an iBuyer for Your Clients

Learn how Zoodealio’s platform can help you better serve your clients by providing a personal instant cash offer website, an interactive multi-offer dashboard, communication tools, and more.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription