Related Companies is requiring all of its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a report by the New York Post.

The company’s 4,000 employees have until August 31 to get their first shot. Those who don’t comply, will be fired. 

Related Companies is a New York City-based real estate firm with offices in Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC, South Florida, London and Abu Dhabi.

The firm is the latest real estate company in New York City to require vaccines. 

Last month, the Durst Organization announced that it’s making vaccines mandatory for its non-union employees.  

The Durst Organization is a New York-based firm that dates back over 100 years. The firm develops, builds, owns, and manages commercial and residential properties that span across New York City, Dutchess County, and Philadelphia. Their portfolio of buildings includes 114 West 47th Street, One Bryant Park, and One Five One.

The Durst Organization will require its non-union employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 6, according to the Post.

Unlike the Durst Organization, Related Companies will require unionized employees to get their shot too. 

“There are exemptions from this policy for bona fide medical or religious reasons only,” the Post quoted from Related’s memo. “[Human resources] will review all requests for exemptions and those with exemptions granted will be required to undergo regular PCR testing.”

As the Delta variant continues to spread, more and more companies are requiring employees to get vaccinated. 

Just last week, The Washington Post reported that major companies Facebook, Google, Lyft, and Slack are requiring employees returning to the office to get the shot. 

“I hope these steps will give everyone greater peace of mind as offices reopen,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in an announcement. 

Walmart and Disney have also updated their vaccine policies. Per a report from The New York Times, Walmart will now require employees in its headquarters as well as managers who travel in the U.S. to be vaccinated. Over at Disney, salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. will have to be vaccinated. 

In addition to businesses, local governments are starting to crack down on vaccines as well. Earlier this morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City will require proof of vaccination for people entering restaurants, fitness centers, and indoor venues.

