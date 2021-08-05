Real estate icon Diane Ramirez has been named the chief strategy officer for Berkshire Hathaway New York Properties, the company announced earlier this week. 

“Berkshire Hathaway is a brand that I’ve admired for so long, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” Ramirez said in a statement. “Over the years, I’ve loved being able to successfully grow brands. I’m a proven entity in terms of being able to develop and nurture a company at its roots and turn it into a full-fledged force, and I very much look forward to doing so for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in New York and beyond.”

Ramirez’s career in real estate began to solidify in 1984 when she co-founded the New York-based brokerage Halstead with Clark Halstead. For nearly 40 years, she helped expand the brokerage to over 30 offices with 1,400 agents who work in New York City, the Hamptons, Hudson Valley, New Jersey and Fairfield County.

Ramirez is licensed in Florida, Connecticut, and New York, according to the announcment. She is the recipient of three REBNY awards including the Kenneth R. Gerrety Humanitarian Award, the Bernard H. Mendik Lifetime Leadership Award and the Henry Forster award. She was also named in Inman’s list of Real Estate Influencer’s in 2017.

In 2020, Brown Harris Stevens (BHS) merged with Halstead. Under the BHS name, Ramirez became executive chairman and senior advisor. Now, she’s taking her expertise to Berkshire Hathaway, where she’ll be tasked with expanding the brokerage’s presence within New York and its surrounding states.

“Diane [Ramirez] is a real estate genius,” Candace Adams, president and CEO of BHHS New England/Westchester/New York Properties, was quoted in the release. “Her wisdom and grace, coupled with her unparalleled expertise, make this a phenomenal partnership — not only for our New York Properties family, but neighboring markets. We’re steeped in excitement to have Diane be part of a team that is made up of the very best in the business. She will be serving in a pivotal role, and succeeding at what she does best.”

