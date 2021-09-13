The secret is out, our industry is changing, and the cyclical seasonality is fading away. One question keeps coming up: “How do we keep up at this pace”’

As an industry, we have leaped over the traditional five million homes sold annually and are steadily approaching +6M—all while only having two weeks of inventory and battling algorithms that run 24 hours a day. Writing that last sentence makes me want to pull what’s left of my hair out. Instead of pulling out that ever so precious hair, let’s look at how to do this all while keeping sane.

It’s not game over, it’s game on.

We have noticed similarities between how brokerages are currently running, and how champion sports teams navigate their year, so let’s take a page out of their fruitful playbook and see how we can learn from the greats. At first glance of a team from any sport, you see the multiple games they play, and you know players must practice. What you don’t see is what it takes to keep a winning organization winning. Unlike the pumpkin farmer that makes the lion’s share of their income in the fall, real estate and sports teams need to be able to constantly operate year-round.

For champion teams, building strength, endurance, and perfecting skills and systems never stops. The same should be true for your agents if you want your brokerage to be successful. In times where the housing market slows due to seasonality, typically towards the end of the year, that’s when you should be evaluating and preparing your team for the following year. That’s an ideal time to implement technology and put new systems in place that will benefit all.

What does it take when there is no off-season?

If you ask me, which I encourage you to, the equation is very simple: Success = training + systems + coaching. Sounds simple enough, but the trick is all three of these aspects need to be in alignment. A wise man once analogized this concept with a two-legged stool; you will be on the ground before you can say, ‘touchdown.’

Imagine you are getting ready for the season to kickoff, each of your players shows up with a different kind of ball and a different playbook, and the only common denominator is you, the coach. What kind of success do you think this team will have? My guess is by talent alone, they will have some wins, but some wins don’t equate to a winning season. Often brokers want to allow agents to have an absolute choice. Choice is good but your team, your agents are looking at you to help guide their success. Don’t forget that helping your team succeed is a fundamental value proposition and a reason why they put their trust in you and play for your team.

To play year-round, you need to have all of your team members on the same page in the same playbook. This not only means providing them with the tools your support team has confidence training them on but also allowing for changes as the game shifts —enter the MoxiCloud open platform. You don’t know what the future is going to throw at you, so choose a technology partner that can be nimble and help keep some hair on the top of your head.

We’re here to assist in your game plan!

Having a home base where all your technology is connected in one system brings power to your brokerage. When your data is in the MoxiCloud, you have the flexibility to select a technology mix unique to your business, giving you a competitive edge and adding even more value for your agents.

For more insight into this and other top trending real estate topics, make sure to register for our MoxiTalk Webinars. In these exclusive 30-minute webinars, we access our industry experts to discuss the best ways to support year-round home sales. These tips, tricks, and secrets are sure to make your brokerage a winner!