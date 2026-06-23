The right team can provide support, structure, mentorship and more opportunities, Josh Ries writes. The wrong team can lose time, give up margin and miss your goals.

When the market slows down, joining a real estate team can start to feel like the obvious answer.

Leads are harder to come by. Buyers are cautious. Sellers are harder to price. Deals take longer. Then an agent looks around and thinks, “Maybe I just need to join a team, and everything will get easier.“

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Sometimes that is the right move.

But sometimes it is just a panic decision dressed up as a business strategy.

Joining a team can be a great way to get support, structure, mentorship and more opportunities. It can also be a great way to lose time, give up margin and tie your business to someone else’s goals without realizing it until you are already deep in their systems.

5 questions to ask before joining a real estate team

Before you join a real estate team, ask these five questions.

1. What are my long-term goals in real estate?

Before you ask the team leader anything, ask yourself this first: What do I actually want my real estate business to look like in five years?

If your goal is to become a strong solo agent, the team you join should help you build skills, systems and confidence that eventually allow you to stand on your own. If your goal is to start your own team someday, look for a team where you can learn leadership, operations, lead generation and business math from the inside.

But if your goal is to stay on a team long term and focus mainly on sales, that is a different decision. You may want strong support, consistent lead flow, clear accountability and a structure where you can plug in and perform.

None of these goals are wrong.

The problem is joining a team before you know which one applies to you. It’s hard to choose the right team when you have not defined what you want the team to help you build.

2. What are the team leader’s long-term goals?

Once you know your goals, you need to understand theirs.

Ask the team leader what the long-term plan is. Are they growing? Are they staying the same size? Are they shifting markets? Are they moving into listings, expansion, coaching, recruiting or something else?

I once heard from an agent who joined a team and loved it for the first six months. The systems were solid, the people were good, and she was finally getting into a rhythm. Then the team leader announced they were retiring and disbanding the team in a few months.

That is a brutal surprise.

She had spent months learning their systems, adjusting her business, and building around a team structure that was about to disappear. That question should have been asked much earlier.

If the team leader’s future does not match the future you are trying to build, you need to know before you join.

3. What does the team’s actual business look like?

A lot of agents join teams because they hear the team is high-producing. That sounds great, but it does not tell you much.

You need to know what kind of business they actually do.

Are they buyer-heavy? Seller-heavy? Investor-focused? New construction-heavy? Relocation-based? Luxury? First-time buyers? Geographic farm? Paid leads? Referral-based?

This matters because you need to know where you fit.

If the team is built around listings and you have never worked with sellers, that may be a great learning opportunity, or it may be a brutal learning curve, depending on the support they provide.

If the team is buyer-heavy and you hate running around showing homes nights and weekends, that might not be the right fit.

You also need to ask about the people side. Will you fit with the team culture? Will you fit with how they communicate? Will you fit with how they distribute leads, handle accountability and manage expectations?

A team is not just a lead source. It is an operating environment. Make sure it is one you can actually succeed in.

4. What does the team leader prioritize?

This question tells you a lot if you listen carefully.

Ask the team leader what they track, what they care about and what they are trying to improve inside the business. If all they talk about is GCI, volume, units, awards and rankings, pay attention.

Those numbers are not automatically bad, but they are often vanity metrics. They tell you the business looks busy. They do not always tell you the business is healthy.

A better team leader should be able to talk about profitability, net commission, cost per closing, lead conversion, agent retention, client experience, repeat business and how many deals it takes to break even.

That is the kind of person you can learn from.

If your long-term goal is to build a real business, do you want to learn from someone who understands business math or someone who just knows how to look successful online?

The way a team leader talks about their business will tell you a lot about what you are actually joining.

5. Where is most of their business located?

This sounds simple, but agents miss it all the time.

Do not assume that because a team is in your MLS, most of their business is in the city or area you expect. Teams can operate across large markets, and their actual lead flow may be concentrated somewhere very different from where you want to work.

I learned this one personally.

We had a really good team member leave because we never had a clear enough conversation about where most of our listings were. That mattered because our listing leads came from that area. She assumed the business was concentrated closer to where she wanted to work, but it was farther than she expected, and the drive eventually became too much.

That was avoidable.

Ask where most of the team’s buyers and sellers are. Ask where the listing leads come from. Ask how far agents are expected to drive. Geography affects your time, your energy, your profitability and your ability to serve clients well.

A team should be a strategy, not a rescue plan

Joining a real estate team can be a smart move, but it is not automatically the fix for a slow market.

Sometimes the better answer is to stay solo, buckle down, learn new skills, improve your lead generation and build a stronger business. Other times, a team can give you the mentorship, structure and opportunity you need to grow faster.

Do not join a team just because the market is hard. Join one because it fits your goals, aligns with the team leader’s direction, matches the kind of business you want to build and gives you the opportunity to learn from someone who understands more than vanity metrics.

The right team can accelerate your career. The wrong team can delay it.

In June, Inman goes deep on real estate teams: what it takes to join one, how to build a team worth joining, and yes, when it’s time to leave. During Teams Month, we’ll be drawing on the best team leaders in the country to bring you the insights, frameworks and hard-won lessons that don’t usually make it into the highlight reel.

Josh Ries is a real estate broker and a lead generation consultant. You can connect with him on TikTok and Instagram.