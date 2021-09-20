Are you where you want to be?

As we approach the end of the year, many business professionals take the time to self-reflect on the past year and plan for the year ahead. This presents a strong opportunity for brokers to connect one-on-one with their agents to provide intelligent, thoughtful insight into how they can better service them, while providing agents an opportunity to evaluate their own challenges and needs to ensure they are receiving the support and services they need to thrive.

At 3sixtyfive.agency, we are big on working with both agents and brokers alike on goal setting at the end of each year. Goals motivate you. They help you see the bigger picture so your long-term vision can come true. They help you focus your time and effort on meaningful activities that will produce a desired outcome.

How to check in on your goals

1. Take the time to reflect

What is going well and what isn’t going well in your business and/or personal life? Do you have any big wins that you are proud of? What about setbacks? Are you making excuses? Instead of focusing too much energy on the things that didn’t happen, choose to acknowledge them and then make a plan to correct your course of action.

2. Revisit and revise your goals

Know that your goals are not set in stone and that you are in control. If you made some goals at the beginning of this year that you know will not pan out by December 31st, revise them. Make sure you are pumped about each goal, and if not…it’s okay to let it go.

3. Remember your why

This is so important! Once you’ve written down your goals, ask yourself why that goal matters to you. Remember that wealth is only a tool—a means, not an end. When you have a powerful purpose it can make you overcome the greatest obstacles. The WHY keeps you motivated to hit the goals that you’ve set for yourself.

Look for opportunities for growth

Perhaps you are looking for more time in your day, either personally or professionally to focus on something important to you. Or, you want to create stronger connections with your co-workers and others around you. Maybe you are inundated with too many meetings each day and are looking for ways to streamline the time you spend in front of Zoom. There are so many different ways for us to improve upon our day to day and accomplish goals. Don’t just think of the BIG goals (ie. Financial freedom, that European vacation), think of all of the small actions that you can focus on every day that lead you closer to those big goals (ie. Shortening meetings, waking up 1/2-hr earlier to exercise).

Set S.M.A.R.T. Goals

S.M.A.R.T. is an easy mnemonic acronym that helps you to outline your goals following a specific set of criteria to ensure your objectives are attainable within a certain time frame.

S = Specific

In order for a goal to be effective, you need to be as specific as possible. Ask yourself: What objectives need to be accomplished? What steps will it take to achieve this goal? Who is responsible for each step?

M = Measurable

You know the saying: You can’t manage what you can’t measure? It’s true! Quantifying your goals makes it that much easier to track progress and know when you’ve reached the finish line.

A = Achievable

Your goals should be realistic—not high pedestals that you cannot reach. Ask yourself: Is the goal you’ve outlined attainable? Is it something that can be accomplished? Also, make sure you consider any limitations that could potentially impede your goal.

R = Relevant

This is where you need to evaluate and determine the key benefit. Does it support your WHY? What is it about this goal that matters to your short and/or long term business or personal goals?

T = Timebound

Goals need a definitive deadline, especially when you may have multiple people working together towards a collective goal. Some goals need a week, some a month, and some a year. Be sure to set time-related parameters to help you stay on track and evaluate your progress.

FREE Personal Growth Plan

Download our FREE Personal Growth Plan that will help you get started on your goal setting for the coming year. It’s a great way to evaluate your top business goals and outline some simple action plans for achieving them.

If you are an agent, we recommend that you take some time to work through this self-evaluation and then schedule some time with your broker and/or mentor to review. If you have determined trouble areas, be prepared to present those challenges and work towards course correction.

If you are a broker, we encourage you to schedule some one-on-one time with your agents to help them evaluate their goals for the coming year and to see how you can better assist. Taking the time to connect in a thoughtful and meaningful way with your agents will reward you with loyalty and increased productivity.

[ DOWNLOAD PERSONAL GROWTH PLAN ]