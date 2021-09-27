Utilizing digital marketing when selling real estate is key to ensure that you optimize your sales operations. However, the digital landscape is changing rapidly and as AI solutions are becoming more and more powerful, the industry needs to be constantly alert to the commercial opportunities that come with them. Implementing AI and automation into your digital marketing strategy will provide competitive advantages and create more streamlined processes.

Recent statistics from Statista document that 97% of all home buyers in the United States in 2020 used the internet for home searching. This percentage alone is a reason to investigate if your business is reaching the full potential of its digital marketing strategy.

Digital marketing strategy and AI

Because of low mortgage rates and remarkably high demand compared to supply, much due to the pandemic and work from home opportunities, the housing market in the US is booming right now. However, this is not the case for all areas and for all housing types. And like all cycles, this sentiment will change again, either slowly over time or due to an unforeseen disruption in the market.

Your real estate business will be much better equipped to perform well throughout any type of cycle or market condition with a proactive digital marketing strategy in place. By investing in an AI-driven and automated digital marketing solution, you will increase your chances of delivering superior results to your clients while streamlining the internal operations for your agents.

Marketer’s own scientific research from 54,000 property transactions carried out over a period of almost three years documents that the implementation of AI and automation in your marketing operations can result in an average return of 13.5 times the marketing investment for one of the most normal housing types. If the ambition is to do well for your clients, such results cannot be ignored by real estate Realtors.

How to secure a successful property sale

For any successful property transaction, the goal should always be to identify, get in contact with, and present the given object to the one(s) that are most interested in the property. So, the million-dollar question is how to accomplish that, and how to do it in the most effective way. A defined strategy for targeting the most likely interested audience is key for converting perceived interest to real leads, and ultimately to achieve the best possible result for both the home seller and the realtor. A firm focus on quality rather than quantity in your approach to leads accumulation will increase the chance for utilising the potential of each individual property. To succeed with this, there is no alternative to advanced, automated solutions and efficient use of relevant data.

Invest in a proven digital marketing solution

A proven digital marketing solution, with integrated automation and AI capabilities, will normally have all the tools and capabilities to run a streamlined marketing operation for both small and large real estate firms. The results will be immense for those that transition from more traditional and manual marketing operations — and substantial for those moving from less advanced digital solutions. Accordingly, agents will also free up a lot of time, enabling them to focus more on what they normally are good at: connecting directly with potential buyers.

Marketing properties through an AI-powered, automated platform includes many key parts. The most important are (1) finding the right target audience, (2) tailor the communication thereafter, and (3) advertise in the right places at the right time. Your digital marketing solution will also conduct all necessary campaign management following the launch of a campaign, including optimisation and making sure that the overall budget is spent in the best possible way.

