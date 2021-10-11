Nikki Fast was selling residential real estate for years in the Rochester, New York market. And while she knew it was a robust area for vacation homes, she hadn’t considered working in both types of real estate.

So when Vacasa reached out to share information about joining its brokerage to expand her real estate toolset, Fast was intrigued.

“The Finger Lakes region is one of America’s best kept secret destinations,” she said. “So when the opportunity arose, I saw it as the perfect trifecta of utilizing my real estate license, raising brand awareness while organically growing a new market, and growing with an industry-leading team of vacation rental experts. It made perfect sense for me to come on board!”

Founded more than a decade ago, Vacasa is North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, combining purpose-built technology with expert teams to help homeowners earn significant incremental income on one of their most valuable assets. The company focuses on real estate in top vacation destinations and will handle everything from guest bookings to housekeeping for property owners who want to rent out their homes either full time or when not occupying the properties themselves.

The opportunity for licensed real estate agents is this: you do not have to stop working with homebuyers and sellers. With Vacasa, you get to expand your offerings and your client base. In addition, you can enjoy financial stability and an additional level of security with a base salary and full benefits package. Plus, more than 700 vacation home buyers are coming to Vacasa each month to explore buying and owning a vacation home.

“I find that being in the vacation rental industry is an effective gateway to real estate sales,” said Jay Warren of Tucson, Arizona. “It amounts to a win-win, because not only do I get more real estate sales, but we’re adding more homes to Vacasa’s ever-growing portfolio and we’re earning more money for our homeowners.”

Warren joined Vacasa from a different starting point than Fast—he owned a vacation rental company that was acquired by Vacasa.

“Vacasa was able to start-up operations in the Tucson area with my 83 units and employees with solid infrastructure, and our inventory in the area took off from there via individual sales.”

Vacasa expects to become a publicly-traded company before 2021 comes to a close, and is hiring in many top vacation markets with varying requirements. Sales opportunities are available nationwide, with particular need in the following areas:

Corolla and Holden Beach, NC

Lincoln City, OR

Bend, OR

Branson, MO

Big Sky, MT

Jackson Hole, WY

Anchorage, AK

Cape Cod, MA

Indian Rocks Beach, FL

Honolulu, HI

Fast and Warren can attest to the true value in their roles with Vacasa.

“I have grown tremendously in the knowledge of the vacation rental industry, and in confidently knowing and presenting what we bring to the table,” Fast said.

Warren agreed. “Often real estate agents aren’t able to see the full lifecycle of a sale once the deal is closed. But I get to see—and know I’ve done my job well—when owners are immediately impressed with the number of bookings and high dollar amounts Vacasa is able to generate for them and their new vacation homes.”

