There’s an adage most of us can find truth in: In life, timing is everything.

In early 2019, Agent Image Co-Founder Jon Krabbe spotted a challenge real estate agents have that seemed to be screaming for a better solution. “I always wanted to build a digital presentation tool that I’ve never seen done in a marketplace the right way,” recalled Krabbe. “I’ve seen fragmented pieces of it, but never a platform that could allow agents to create a beautiful, online, branded presentation using video, that also tracks valuable user data. I knew it could make a huge difference in how agents do business with consumers globally and long term be applicable to other industries as well.”

Fast forward to March 2020. The solution Jon envisioned is now critical and two-fold — not only did agents have to pivot their efforts to pitch sellers virtually, but they also had to figure out how to do a showing without the buyer being physically at the property. The team at Agent Image went into overdrive to make the platform, now named ACCESS, a reality.

To help, Agent Image enlisted global real estate giant and stars of the Bravo TV series Million Dollar Listing New York, The Eklund Gomes Team, to lend their insights. “When I saw what Agent Image was doing, I thought, this is going to change the way we do business,” said Julia Spillman, CEO of the Eklund Gomes Team, Douglas Elliman.

ACCESS gives agents more power and flexibility to take their real estate business online

Agent Image started with the Digital Listing Presentation component, an online presentation builder with easy-to-use templates that allow agents to add copy, photos, and video content. Once sent to the customer, agents can see the viewer’s geographic location, how many times the presentation is opened, what specific pages were viewed, and for how long. The presentation is also responsive to be easily experienced on a mobile device, desktop, or tablet.

“Our vision was to help agents create a digital presentation that complements their printed version — something that adds video to highlight the key points in their voice, and keeps the agent top of mind after they meet with their client.” shared Brian Shorr, VP, Business Development at Agent Image, and leader of the ACCESS project.

ACCESS’s Digital Open House templates empower agents to take buyers on interactive virtual tours, making in-person tours less necessary, especially for remote buyers. Agents can aggregate all the assets for their listing into one web-based presentation, including photos, property details, and video content. The template designs encourage personal video messages from the agent to introduce the presentation, take prospects on a tour of the property and point out key selling points. Like the listing presentation, agents can view and share user insights with sellers to show how many times the property was viewed, what parts of the presentation the prospect focused on, and if it was shared with others.

“The user insights give agents the ability to call a seller and say, for example, “I sent your virtual open house presentation to a client I thought might be interested — they watched the video tour three times and sent it to someone in New York! ” says Shorr.

In the future, Agent Image hopes that ACCESS will provide more features allowing agents to connect with their clients using text messaging and scheduling for on-demand video calls.

“The goal of ACCESS is to empower agents with a way to build beautifully designed presentations, backed with user data. We want agents to feel the platform is the control panel of their presentation marketing. In the end, the potential should be limitless.”

Sign up for a free trial of ACCESS here.