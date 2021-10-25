For years, prognosticators have been saying that technology could make real estate agents obsolete. Red Bell Real Estate, LLC, a homegenius company, sees it differently. Red Bell knows that agents are central to the homebuying process and simply can’t be replicated with digital tools, no matter how advanced.

The unique and essential value that agents provide inspired the question: How can Red Bell provide technology that makes agents even more valuable to their clients?

The answer: geniusprice technology, a game-changing personalized property intelligence platform for agents. By leveraging technologies like A.I., machine learning and computer vision, the proprietary technology provides bespoke and actionable insights that will enable agents to deliver more value for their clients than ever before.

Here are some of what agents can unlock by using the geniusprice technology:

An easy way to provide personalized home price estimations with unparalleled accuracy

The ability to create customized virtual property presentations in minutes

A next-generation recommendation engine that suggests comparable properties based on much more than just geography, including number of bedrooms and other surface-level data

An instant estimation of the condition of the home when available, based on image analysis and property history data

Access to the Radian Home Price Index and the latest in market and demographic information, so agents can provide additional insights on market trends in their area

Significant time savings and increased productivity

A group of agents have been testing the geniusprice technology, and they loved what they have experienced:

“Running a geniusprice and creating a presentation was simple and fast. It saves me at least 45 minutes each time.” – Richard R.

“geniusprice [technology] is simple to use, very intuitive and will be easy to teach agents.” – Salvator M.

These agents are using the geniusprice technology to flip the script. Obsolete? No way. Indispensable? Absolutely.

If you’re interested in learning more about how geniusprice could power a tech-driven revolution of your business, visit homegenius.com.

