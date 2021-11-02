The new app will provide homeowners on the company’s platform with easy access to information regarding the management and revenue performance of their property.

Vacation rental management platform Vacasa has released the Vacasa Homeowner app to provide homeowners on the company’s platform with easy access to information regarding the management and performance of their property.

Through a “user-friendly, mobile interface,” homeowners will be able to track reservations, maintenance and incoming revenue on the property, a press release stated. Specific features of the app include a revenue performance dashboard, booking calendar views (that include dynamic pricing insights), owner hold management tools and push notifications for bookings. The app is available for download in the App Store for iPhones and in Google Play for Android.

“The number-one requested product from our homeowners was a mobile app to monitor the management and performance of their home,” Mike Xenakis, chief product officer of Vacasa, said in a statement.

“We built our Vacasa Homeowner app based on direct feedback and input from our customers, simplifying their ownership experience and providing greater peace of mind around the management of their homes. This is a great example of how our product team of nearly 200 data scientists, engineers, product managers, and designers help Vacasa provide custom, industry-leading tools for our homeowners that few other vacation rental management companies can offer.”

Vacasa was founded in 2009 and services over 30,000 homes spanning more than 400 locations in North America, Belize and Costa Rica. The company’s new homeowner app will build on its existing tech suite, which includes the Vacasa Field App (an app for local operations teams), Guest App (its consumer-facing app) and HomeCare Hub (a cleaning scheduler optimization app).

“At our core, Vacasa is a technology company focused on improving our homeowners’ experience, making our guests’ vacations more enjoyable, and increasing operational efficiencies,” said CEO Matt Roberts. “Looking ahead, we plan to triple our investment in advancing our end-to-end technology platform through the cash proceeds from our planned combination with TPG Pace Solutions.”

At the end of July, the rental management company announced its merger with TPG Pace Solutions in preparation to go public.

