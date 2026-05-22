It’s been only a few months since the Compass-Anywhere merger closed, but the new Compass International Holdings is throwing its weight around with Zillow and MLSs, and other big brokerages have raced to meet this moment of consolidation.

What do agents and leaders across brokerage types think about the shifting landscape?

To help the industry understand where things are headed next, Inman once again invites you to take real estate’s most ambitious monthly survey: the Inman Intel Index.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY

Intel is asking a range of questions intended to help the industry track revenue prospects for the summer, commission trends and other pressing matters.

Click through to add your insights to the industry’s knowledge base, and check back for analysis of the results in the weeks to come.

Thank you,

Team Inman

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