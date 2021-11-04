The Sandcastle estate, a Hamptons mainstay for celebrities, has sold for $31 million, the New York Post first reported.

With a main house that boasts 10 bedrooms and about 17,000 square feet of space sitting on 11.5 acres, the sprawling estate at 612 Halsey Lane in Bridgehampton, built by developer Joe Farrell in 2009, has been home to A-listers like Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Justin Bieber over the years.

Farrell also hosted a fundraiser for President Trump at the estate in 2019.

Reportedly, the buyer is a Florida billionaire who plans to use the estate as a place to spend time with his grandchildren.

The property first went on the market for $50 million in 2018 and was most recently listed for about $35 million. In the summer of 2020 as well-to-do New Yorkers fled the city, one textile tycoon rented the estate for the summer for nearly $2 million.

Apart from its sheer size, the expansive estate has a number of luxurious amenities. The home is made for entertaining with a full chef’s kitchen, as well as a second prep kitchen, butler’s pantry, wine room and walk-in refrigerator. Additional outstanding features include a walnut library, 10-seat theater and a large private patio with an outdoor shower off of the master suite.

The home also features a two-lane bowling alley, half-pipe for skateboarding, climbing wall, spa with fireplace, baseball field, outdoor pool and hot tub, as well as a pool house with multiple rooms, including two full baths and a kitchen.

Meanwhile, Farrell is reportedly moving into a new home he’s building in Bridgehampton at 155 Surfside Drive. In December 2020, he purchased a home at that location for $16.5 million, and had it torn down in order to build the new home.

“After building more than 400 homes in the Hamptons, I’ve finally made it to the ocean,” Farrell told the New York Post. “This will be my final house in the Hamptons. It’s irreplaceable.”

The Sandcastle estate was an open listing, while Tal Alexander and Sara Goldfarb of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

