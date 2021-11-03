It may physically be located just outside of Orlando, Florida, but this newly constructed 15-bedroom, 19-bathroom mansion might as well be transporting its residents on a ride through the galaxy in the Millennium Falcon.

The $11.5 million 17,694-square-foot home that’s been on the market for 26 days is just six miles away from Walt Disney World in golf community Reunion Resort, but brings all the magic of Disney back home via a third floor designed to immerse inhabitants in the world of “Star Wars.”

In the home’s third-floor “hidden loft area” concealed behind a carbonite-frozen Han Solo, 12 bunk beds await young Jedis in the making. But it might not be all sweet dreams for Jedis in training who one minute are wandering the halls of the Death Star with Lord Vader, and the next, are trying to evade General Grievous in his lair.

Han Solo frozen in carbonite hints at something more behind a door in this Florida mansion. | Credit: realtor.com General Grievous lurks near a children's sleeping area. | Credit: realtor.com One side of children bunk beds mimics a droid factory. | Credit: realtor.com The opposite side of the children's sleeping area is more fit for a princess. | Credit: realtor.com "The Mandalorian's" Baby Yoda keeps kids company in the bedroom. | Credit: realtor.com Princess Leia keeps watch over children at night. | Credit: realtor.com A "Star Wars" inspired movie theater | Credit: realtor.com The mansion looks like a typical home from the outside. | Credit: realtor.com The property features a large pool and hot tub area. | Credit: realtor.com Another kid friendly feature of the home is its bowling alleys. | Credit: realtor.com

While sleepers on the more grungy side of the kids’ bunk area have droids suspended from the ceiling as bedtime company in a factory-like setting, sleepers on the more princess-inspired side have the privilege of Princess Leia Organa and “The Mandalorian’s” Grogu (née Baby Yoda) watching guard at night.

A home theater with heavy Vader-esque accents of black and red seats 16 people in plush recliners perfect for those marathon days and nights of viewing all nine Star Wars episodes back-to-back.

In addition to its delights for the Star Wars-obsessed, the home has a number of outstanding features especially appealing to kids, like an extensive pool and hot tub area, indoor basketball court, arcade, two full-length bowling alleys and setup for laser tag across the entire house.

Adults, meanwhile, will be impressed by indoor spa and sauna areas, multiple indoor and outdoor bar areas, a home gym, vaulted ceilings, fireplace and a number of modern, high-end finishes throughout.

The property is being represented by TJ Cosgrove of Reunion Realty.

