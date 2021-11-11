Partners at Inman Connect Las Vegas were able to deliver in-person and virtual demos of their solutions. The virtual demos were available to event attendees around the world as part of our hybrid event, on demand. 

The remote approach to the event was a great success, as partners like these were able to share their story, their value and their expertise to a wider audience in a time when not everyone felt comfortable traveling.

These are some of the highly attended virtual demos from the event.

LeaseUp

 

LeaseUp is an innovative program that partners with property managers, owners and developers to fill their vacant units and buildings with rent-ready tenants in need of housing. By providing an easy-to-use online listings portal, consistent support and financial incentives, they ensure a smooth, streamlined process that guarantees success for property owners, developers, managers and people seeking housing.

Qualia

 

Qualia is a digital real estate closing technology company that provides the infrastructure to streamline the home closing experience. The Qualia suite of products brings together homebuyers and sellers, lenders, title & escrow agents and real estate agents onto one secure shared platform. Qualia was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 Award recipients Nate Baker, Joel Gottsegen and Lucas Hansen, and since launching, the company has been named an ALTA Elite Provider, grown to over 300 employees and been recognized with the Great Place to Work Certification. The company is a leader in industry security and was the first technology company to join the Coalition to Stop Real Estate Wire Fraud.

REAL Marketing

 

REAL Marketing strives to build long term relationships with real estate professionals by providing a personalized process to achieve sophisticated marketing at affordable rates. As clients’ marketing partner, REAL Marketing researches and strategizes, and provides expert advice and a team who can implement innovative ideas and design concepts to keep marketing professional, consistent and relevant.

