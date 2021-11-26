‘Tis the season — for turkey and pie, friends and family, thanks and giving — and the best events and deals! Right now, you can register for the best price for the best events in the real estate industry.

Inman Connect New York specials

Inman Connect New York is right around the corner, Jan. 25-27, 2022, at the Hilton Midtown in NYC. It’s going to be an extraordinary gathering of real estate agents, brokers, executives, tech and finance professionals, entrepreneurs and investors, and more to learn, share and forge essential relationships.

There will be top leaders on stage, like the CEOs of Realogy, SERHANT., The Agency, Corcoran, Reak Estate Standards Organization, Sotheby’s, Knock and more, discussing innovative insights and future trends.

There will be experts in breakout sessions focused on agents, brokers, indie brokers, teams, marketing, tech, data and more digging into the specific challenges you face and tools you need in your niche. And throughout the whole conference, there will be a variety of opportunities for connecting with other attendees — the best networking in the industry.

The ICNY deals — End Monday!

Register to attend Inman Connect New York in-person for only $999! Your ticket includes all sessions on all stages, all replays, the best networking in the industry, face-to-face connection, happy hours and much more! All attendees are required to be vaccinated, so you can feel comfortable connecting safely.

Can’t make it in person? Register to join Inman Connect New York virtually for only $99! Your ticket includes livestream of all the sessions on the Main Stage, replays of all sessions on the Track Stage, special sessions each day specifically for virtual attendees and so much more!

Digital Event Series special

Inman’s virtual event series, Connect Now, is one of the best ways to stay ahead of the competition, optimize your strategy, and continuously evolve your tools and tactics. The event series has a one-day virtual Connect Now almost every month, making it easy to incorporate into your schedule without taking time away from your business.

Now, you can lock in your full year of digital events with the 2022 Digital Event Bundle. The Bundle includes a virtual ticket to the 3-day Inman Connect New York (Jan. 25-27, 2022), a virtual ticket to the 3-day flagship digital Inman Connect (Oct. 18-20, 2022), and all nine one-day Connect Now events in 2022. Plus, we’ll include access to the upcoming Connect now on December 14, 2021 as an added bonus!

The Bundle Deal — Ends Monday!

Buy your 2022 Digital Event Bundle for only $299! Lock in a full year of monthly digital events to keep you at the top of your game

These deals disappear on Monday, so don’t wait! Register now to invest in yourself and your business.

Want to receive breaking Inman Events news directly to your inbox? Get on the list.

