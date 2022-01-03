British pop star Adele snatched up Sylvester Stallone’s Beverly Hills mansion for a song, according to reports.

The “Easy on Me” singer is close to closing on the actor’s sprawling estate for $58 million, according to TMZ, a significant cut from the original asking price of $110 million in January 2021, which was later slashed to $80 million.

At the time of its original listing, it was one of only a handful of Southern California properties to list for over $100 million, according to the Los Angeles Times, but it didn’t stay at that price point for long. The listing was held by Rick Hilton, Jeff Hyland, Barron N. Hilton, and Tessa Hilton of Hilton & Hyland.

Image: Realtor.com

The Rocky star had reportedly struggled to sell the mansion he built in the 1990s, which features multiple statues of him as the famed fictional boxer, which he has referred to “the house that Rocky built.”

Stallone has since relocated with his family to Palm Beach, Florida where he purchased another massive estate for $35 million.

Image: Realtor.com

The California mansion, originally built as a Mediterranean but constantly updated through the years, sits on 3.6 acres within the exclusive Beverley Park gated community next to Sumner Redstone’s former estate and contains eight bedrooms, a gym, sauna, infinity pool, cigar room, art studio, and two-story guest house.

Adele owns two other properties nearby in Hidden Valley. She told British Vogue in October that she moved to Los Angeles because she couldn’t afford a home in London. The singer is reportedly in the inspection phase of the purchase, and is expected to close later this month, according to TMZ.

luxury
