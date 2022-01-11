Derek Knudsen will serve as Notarize’s chief technology officer, while David Razon heads up HR as the company’s chief people officer.

Online notarization pioneer Notarize this week announced that it has hired a new chief technology officer and a new chief people officer, with the company saying in a statement that the new hires signal its continued “momentum.”

The new hires include Derek Knudsen, who will serve as CTO, and David Razon, who will serve as CPO. According to a statement, Knudsen “will work cross-functionally to drive Notarize’s product and technology strategy while elevating security and trust across its platform.” Razon, meanwhile, “will lead Notarize’s [human resources] and people department and will work to foster a personalized and unique remote-first employee experience.”

Speaking of the new hires, Notarize founder and CEO Pat Kinsel said in a statement that “we have always been committed to our product and people, and are excited to strengthen our executive team with the strategic skill sets that Derek and David bring.”

“After another year of momentous triple-digit growth and expanded demand for our product, we are laser-focused on building on our vision around technology and people,” Kinsel also said.

Knudsen previously spent three years as the CTO of analytics automation company Alteryx. According to Notarize’s statement, Knudsen’s time at Alteryx involved managing “a high growth company to modernize and innovate at scale.”

Prior to Alteryx, Knudsen worked at consulting firm Credera and cloud computing company Avanade.

Razon previously worked as head of people and talent at mobile retail company Enjoy Technology. He also has experience working in human resources for Instacart and Starbucks.

Notarize has been growing quickly for years now, but the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic acted as a shot of adrenaline for the online notarization industry. With in-person contact largely off limits for months at a time, consumers and real estate professionals alike flocked to the kind of remote and digital options Notarize pioneered.

That growing interest allowed Notarize to grow its revenue 600 percent year over year in 2020. By early 2021, the company also announced a $130 million Series D funding round. Later in 2021, the company also opened its platform to independent notaries, and embarked on a series of partnerships with other companies.

In his statement this week, Kinsel also forecast a bright future for both Notarize and the company’s two new executives.

“We believe their contributions and expertise,” Kinsel said, “will be paramount.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II