2022 – we’re already almost one month in! We’ll be airing a new virtual Connect Now almost every month this year so you can leverage the latest trends and be the most knowledgeable real estate pro in the room.

First up: tomorrow’s Connect Now (Jan. 25) featuring some of the best and brightest industry innovators, including:

  • Glenn Sanford, chairman, CEO, & founder, eXp
  • Sherry Chris, president & CEO, Realogy Expansion Brands
  • Rainy Hake Austin, president, The Agency
  • David Doctorow, CEO, realtor.com
  • Stephanie Anton, SVP, Corcoran
  • Austin Allison, co-founder & CEO, Pacaso
  • Sean Black, CEO, Knock
  • Bryon Ellington, chief development officer, Century 21
  • Court Cunningham, founder & CEO, Orchard
  • Ige Johnson, Broker/Owner, RE/MAX Generation
  • and many more top performers

They’ll dig into topics like: trends to leverage this year, the future of tech, how to break into the luxury market, the latest developments in home search, what’s most important to today’s buyer, and what agents really want from their brokerage. Plus, you’ll have opportunities to connect and expand your network exponentially.

Register today for access live + in replays. You can listen or watch the episode when it airs tomorrow, or watch the replays when it works best for you.

Here’s a peek of the agenda-at-a-glance:

  • LIVE! Inman Connect Now Morning Show
  • New Year, New Market Trends. How You Can Prepare for What’s Next
  • The Metaverse, Stocks, and Massive Growth Goals: What It All Means 
  • How to Break Into Your Local Luxury Market
  • Future 15: Home Search Innovation and Open Marketplaces
  • Today’s Proptech Investments Illuminate What’s Next in Tech
  • What Do Agents Really Want from Their Brokerage and Why?
  • What’s Most Important to Today’s Buyers?
  • The Top 3 Pressure Points and Opportunities Facing Brokerages Today

Don’t miss this opportunity to get ahead of the game. Reserve your spot now – prices go up at midnight!

 

