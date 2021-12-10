“Paradigms are powerful because they create the lens through which we see the world… If you want small changes in your life, work on your attitude. But if you want big and primary changes, work on your paradigm.” – Dr. Stephen R. Covey

Earlier today I booked my flights for Inman Connect New York, Jan. 25-27. It just made it real. The last time I was in New York was right before lock down. This is a big deal.

I don’t know about you, but the first thing I think of when it comes to attending any conference is “Who I will see? What will we talk about? What do I need to learn?”

The conversations always elevate my thinking around our industry — what problems and opportunities are we facing. How can we inspire one another? How do we identify what needs changing anyway? Who can I connect to solve someone’s challenge? 

Then it hit me: Inman Connect is where our paradigm shifts. 

For any fans of Stephen R. Covey’s book, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, the habits defined can be encapsulated into what every Inman Connect attendee seeks to facilitate for themselves. 

It’s just a matter of stepping out of your own paradigm of the everyday. Inman Connect attendees know how to: 

  1. Be proactive
  2. Begin with the end in mind
  3. Put first things first
  4. Think win-win
  5. Seek first to understand, then be understood
  6. Synergize
  7. Sharpen the saw

These were my thoughts as I booked those flights. I’m going to New York City! 2022 is where we begin again. First things first. 

Join me in New York for #ICNY Jan. 25-27.

REGISTER HERE.

Book your Hotel Room HERE.

Inman Connect
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Prepare for ICNY by joining us for Connect Now, Tuesday, Dec 14.Register now×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription