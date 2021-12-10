“Paradigms are powerful because they create the lens through which we see the world… If you want small changes in your life, work on your attitude. But if you want big and primary changes, work on your paradigm.” – Dr. Stephen R. Covey

Earlier today I booked my flights for Inman Connect New York, Jan. 25-27. It just made it real. The last time I was in New York was right before lock down. This is a big deal.

I don’t know about you, but the first thing I think of when it comes to attending any conference is “Who I will see? What will we talk about? What do I need to learn?”

The conversations always elevate my thinking around our industry — what problems and opportunities are we facing. How can we inspire one another? How do we identify what needs changing anyway? Who can I connect to solve someone’s challenge?

Then it hit me: Inman Connect is where our paradigm shifts.

For any fans of Stephen R. Covey’s book, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, the habits defined can be encapsulated into what every Inman Connect attendee seeks to facilitate for themselves.

It’s just a matter of stepping out of your own paradigm of the everyday. Inman Connect attendees know how to:

Be proactive Begin with the end in mind Put first things first Think win-win Seek first to understand, then be understood Synergize Sharpen the saw

These were my thoughts as I booked those flights. I’m going to New York City! 2022 is where we begin again. First things first.

