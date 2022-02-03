Are you receiving Inman’s Broker Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed here.

Inman is pleased to announce the launch of Broker Edge. It’s the latest addition to the stable of weekly email newsletters, and our first one for the brokerage community. Expect to find news, views and how-tos in weekly dispatches straight to your inbox. The first issue drops Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Who should subscribe?

If you’re a broker on the hunt for the latest market intel, top strategies and news on the comings and goings in the brokerage space, Broker Edge is for you.

What makes it different?

Tailor-made for brokers today, Broker Edge cuts through the noise and brings you the top haps for the week and the tools and techniques you need to grow and scale your brokerage. Plus, in addition to the robust coverage Inman staffers provide daily, we’re amping up our boots-on-the-ground insights from our Inman contributors — who are active in the field and will spill on what’s working for them right now.

How can I access more in-depth brokerage coverage?

Here’s what you’ll get out of each and every edition:

Draw from our deep pool of industry insight: Each issue, you’ll find new stories from Inman’s vetted Broker Edge contributors, who’ll share next-level strategies, insights and opinions.

Broker Spotlight: Each week, we’ll spotlight a broker who’s doing big things in the community.

We’d love to hear what you think. Send tips, story ideas and feedback to brokeredge@inman.com.