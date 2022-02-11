Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

1. Former Keller Williams CEO Mark Willis poised to jump to eXp Realty amid legal dispute

The recruitment revelation was revealed in an 11-page motion filed on Monday by eXp World Holdings in a bid to dissolve Keller Williams’ temporary restraining order against Willis.

2. It’s only business: Watchdog says Florida agents aren’t loyal to clients

Large houses by lake in Orlando Florida.

Most Florida agents are transaction brokers who aren’t required to disclose they have no obligation to look out for customers’ best interests, according to a new report from the Consumer Federation of America.

3. EXp President of Operations heads to Keller Williams as rivalry builds

EXp President of Operations Stacey Onnen is going to Keller Williams, it was announced Friday, two days after eXp World Holdings founder Glenn Sanford raised issues over recruitment in a tweet.

4. 7 top Zig Ziglar insights on success in real estate

Zig Ziglar’s power quotes have been the catalyst for dramatic personal and business growth in the lives of many. Jimmy Burgess shares ways to put seven of the best to work in your real estate business.

5. 75% of homebuyers acknowledge some regret over recent home buy

Getty Images

Three-quarters of survey participants who purchased a home in the past two years had some regrets about at least one aspect of their new home, according to an analysis released Tuesday by Zillow.

Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
