Laptop: check. Calculator: check. Spreadsheet: check.

No, it’s not your average middle schooler packing their book bag. It’s your average real estate agent getting ready to compile a comparative market analysis (CMA) — that notoriously time-consuming but oh-so-essential staple of residential real estate.

CMAs have been used for decades to establish listing prices. Despite advances in just about every other nook and cranny of home buying and selling, however, the actual process of creating a CMA hasn’t changed much over the years. While there are a lot of CMA apps out there, the reality is that agents still need to go to multiple sources to pull the information and put it together in a professional format.

As a result, busy real estate agents often reserve CMAs for their hottest listing leads. A cover sheet. Comps. Grids, acronyms, and boilerplate terms. All of this squeezed together in a bulky, bewildering “report” untouched by modern data science. They sap the agent’s time, and often fail to impress homebuyers and sellers.

But what if agents could generate more insightful reports in a fraction of the time? And what if they could use these reports to help buyers as well as sellers? And even as a lead gen tool?

Recognizing the pain points of traditional CMAs and the lost opportunities they represent to agents, homegenius — the tech-forward real estate services arm of Radian that is disrupting outdated real estate models — offers a breakthrough solution through its subsidiary, Red Bell Real Estate, LLC. Its geniusprice technology is a one-stop property intelligence platform that empowers agents with actionable property insights that they can use to help sellers better understand the value of their home, help buyers find the home they want, and generate leads in both categories in just a fraction of the time it would take to create a traditional CMA.

The CMA is outdated. See why geniusprice technology is a better way:

Easy access — geniusprice technology culls and analyzes data from public records, MLS listings, and more. There’s no need for multiple screens and time-consuming stare-and-compare analysis.

— geniusprice technology culls and analyzes data from public records, MLS listings, and more. There’s no need for multiple screens and time-consuming stare-and-compare analysis. Customizable search — geniusprice technology makes it easy to select and search for specific property features, including square footage, age of home, type of home, condition, number of stories, bedrooms, bathrooms, garage, neighborhood, and more.

— geniusprice technology makes it easy to select and search for specific property features, including square footage, age of home, type of home, condition, number of stories, bedrooms, bathrooms, garage, neighborhood, and more. Transaction and photo history — where available, agents can view the transaction history and prior MLS photos of a property.

— where available, agents can view the transaction history and prior MLS photos of a property. Computer vision — geniusprice technology utilizes computer vision to scan property photos and identify over 50 different features of value in a home, such as granite countertops in a kitchen and marble tile in a bath.

— geniusprice technology utilizes computer vision to scan property photos and identify over 50 different features of value in a home, such as granite countertops in a kitchen and marble tile in a bath. Micro-market intelligence — geniusprice technology includes access to the Radian Home Price Index, one of the industry’s most timely and comprehensive indicators of US home price trends and market conditions

— geniusprice technology includes access to the Radian Home Price Index, one of the industry’s most timely and comprehensive indicators of US home price trends and market conditions Speed — geniusprice technology generates an estimated list price within seconds and in-depth market reports within minutes.

More accurate than a traditional CMA, faster than other tools, and smarter than other AI, geniusprice technology is an entirely new kind of business tool for the real estate agent. geniusprice technology has made the traditional CMA obsolete by marrying advanced valuation automation with local property data to provide agents with next-level analytics and insights that can be used to differentiate and build business.

Visit homegenius.com or watch the video to see just how easy it is to make geniusprice technology go to work for you.

About homegenius

The homegenius family of companies, a Radian Group Inc. business segment, combines an array of title, valuation, asset management, and other real estate services into a full-service ecosystem. homegenius offers innovative experiences from search to close, enabling lenders, investors, consumers, and agents to benefit from integrated and personalized solutions leveraging advanced technology and the latest developments in data science, machine learning and AI. Learn more at homegenius.com.

