New York-based brokerage Serhant. is launching a new office in the Hamptons, which is expected to open in summer 2022, the company announced on Monday.

The new office location will be known as “Serhant. House Hamptons” and will be located at 103 Hayground Road in Water Mill. The brokerage’s first location, Serhant. House NYC, opened in September 2021 in SoHo, one year after the firm was founded by luxury broker and Million Dollar Listing New York star Ryan Serhant.

The physical expansion into the Hamptons will give the brokerage a boost to its already existing operations there, a press statement noted.

“The Hamptons is one of the most incredible luxury real estate markets in the world; I have always had an active presence here, across all price points, and I’m excited to be bringing our firm to the Hamptons to better serve our local agents and clients,” Serhant. Founder and CEO Ryan Serhant said in a statement.

“We’re building a real estate brokerage for the future, and that includes the way we think about office space,” Serhant continued. “Like our headquarters in Manhattan, Serhant. House Hamptons will be designed to be somewhere agents want to be — it won’t be a cube farm, but rather a gathering space designed to inspire networking, collaboration, and a strong company culture, empowering everyone who visits to achieve success.”

Serhant. House Hamptons will occupy two buildings encompassing about 3,000 square feet of space. The office, conveniently located on Montauk Highway (a main access road to the Hamptons) will have a “lounge area and experiential space” for the company’s clients, co-working areas for agents and a satellite studio for the company’s in-house film and production team, Serhant. Studios.

At the new location, Serhant. will also include its “Signature” division, an arm of the brokerage that focuses on luxury clients and properties priced at $10 million or higher and brings white-glove services, marketing initiatives and property experts to assist high-net-worth clientele, which abound in the Hamptons.

“Serhant. Houses are multifunctional spaces where real estate agents and employees can conduct business, host clients, create content, network and more,” a press release stated. “They are designed to support the future of work as warm and welcoming home-like environments that encourage a ‘drop-in’ work style and maximize productivity.”

Caleb Petersen of Newmark Knight Frank represented the brokerage in the leasing of 103 Hayground Road.

Serhant. completed nearly $2 billion in total sales volume in 2021.

